Farnborough 2022: Live exercises to move virtual very soon, says BAE Systems

BAE Systems and VR simulation company VRAI will work together to explore next-generation multi-domain training for military forces, the two companies announced on 20 July during the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA) 2022.

VRAI has developed a hazardous environment awareness training (HEAT) simulation data platform which has been tested in collaboration with the RAF, under funding provided by the UK MoD’s Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA).

VRAI MD Niall Campion told Shephard during FIA: ‘We capture, store and analyse performance data to understand the people who are going through this [training] environment.’

Work commenced after IT2EC 2022 when BAE Systems signed an MoU with distributed computing technology company Hadean.

The latter company remains a partner in the project alongside VRAI, Inzpire and Bohemia Interactive Simulation (a fully owned subsidiary of BAE Systems).

The initial proof of concept (POC) is to be delivered by BAE Systems by the end of 2022, said Lucy Walton, BAE Systems’ head of training. The POC will see the company integrate multi-domain (air, land, sea, space and cyber) synthetic environments to enable complex collective training scenarios in a secure environment.

VRAI captures. stores and analyses performance data to better understand trainees. (Photo: BAE Systems)

Walton said the company will use different types of technology and work on different engines to prove the integration aspect of the solution. This will involve the networking of MR headsets, various VR capabilities, BAE Systems training devices and JTAC training devices into one synthetic environment.

BAE Systems is preparing to bring the capability overseas and connect with UK-based systems to prove scalability.

‘What we are trying to do is not just to create a space where simulators can talk to each other,’ Walton stressed. ‘It is about how we bring data governance and this whole technology into the world to start simulating complex training scenarios, and how we can train multi-domain collective exercises on a reliable, scalable basis all the time.’

The partners admit that a large amount of data is still to be collected and analysed, and there is also the need to fully understand what technologies should be used to achieve a fully integrated multi-domain training solution.

BAE Systems is, however, confident that large-scale, highly complex live training exercises such as Red Flag can move to the digital environment in the next five years.