Horizon counts down to Amber CubeSat launch

Amber CubeSats are set for launch in August 2021. (Photo: Horizon Space Technologies)

Amber CubeSat combines maritime domain awareness data with information from stationary and mobile towers.

Horizon Space Technologies is highlighting the imminent launch of its Amber CubeSat for maritime SIGINT gathering at the SpaceComm Expo on 7-8 July at Farnborough, UK.

CEO John Beckner described ‘increased interest in our impending Amber SIGINT CubeSat launch this summer’, with a full-scale model of the satellite on display at the event.

Horizon will launch its first Amber SIGINT CubeSats in August 2021. Amber maritime domain awareness (MDA) data will be fed and eventually integrated into user operations centres for persistent RF collection coverage.

The company claims Amber is transformational in that it combines MDA data (from space, manned and unmanned aircraft) with data from stationary and mobile AmberPersistent towers into a 'single integrated tactical picture'.

Horizon is the OEM of the FlyingFish modular ISR and SIGINT system which is in operation on numerous military and security platforms worldwide, and in August 2020 the company obtained a US patent for its Xtender SIGINT technology.