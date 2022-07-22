Farnborough 2022: Babcock partners with Rafael for UK land ground-based air defence programme
Under an MoU signed during the Farnborough International Airshow on 18-22 July, Babcock and Rafael will deliver a capability for the UK MoD's Land Ground Based Air Defence (Land GBAD) programme.
The two companies' collaboration is built around the B4MCI capability employed on the Sky Sabre air defence system, which is based on Rafael's MiCAD C4I system.
Babcock Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance director Simon Holford referred to the existing collaboration with Rafael, adding that it made sense to develop the relationship further to offer MiCAD into the Land GBAD programme.
Babcock said a seamless B4MCI system across the UK GBAD capability was critical to maximising the effectiveness of sensors and effectors through fast decision-making.
The company added that MiCAD could 'readily provide' this function through a UK-centred delivery model.
Rafael Air Defence Division head Pini Yungman said the open architecture of MiCAD allowed for integrating systems and components according to customer requirements.
