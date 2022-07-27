Farnborough 2022: PBS confirms four customers for its new turbojet engine

Czech aero engine manufacturer PBS Velka Bites unveiled the TJ80-120 last week during the Farnborough International Airshow.

Developed from the TJ80, released in 2018, the TJ80-120 was designed to meet customer demands for an engine that can provide more power at the same weight and diameter.

The TJ80-120 is the same weight and size as the TJ80 but boasts 25% more thrust power, increasing maximum thrust from 900N to 1,250N. It can power 150-250kg platforms depending on the launching mechanism.

The TJ80-120 has an altitude ceiling of 10,000m, a maximum speed of 0.9m and a time between overhauls of 25-50h.

The engine’s windmill start option has reduced start time from around 30 seconds to seven seconds. The company was keen to highlight that its pyro ignition would further reduce this time.

Its typical customers are producers of target drones, although the engine can be used for a wide range of UAVs and, in its modified design, missiles such as cruise missiles or anti-ship missiles.

Speaking to Shephard, PBS marketing director Marek Fiala confirmed that at least four customers have already ordered the new TJ80-120.

Although PBS could not disclose these customers, Fiala hinted that ‘we see business potential in Eastern Europe; in particular, an ally of Ukraine’.

He was able to specify one existing European customer: Leonardo previously purchased the TJ150 for target drones. It is likely Leonardo is also interested in the new TJ80-120.

Talking about the company’s wider portfolio, Fiala stated: ‘the West Europe market is number one, followed by the North American market and then Arabic countries. Finally, much of the Eastern European interest is specifically in this TJ80-120.’

He also emphasised that Turkey is a large market for the company.

Fiala stressed that most missile-producing companies at Farnborough were aware of PBS' presence at the show, and that their typical customer in that field produces anti-ship missiles.

Regarding future developments, the TJ200 will be the company’s most powerful engine but it is still under development and is expected to undergo initial tests by the end of this year, with serial production scheduled for the end of 2023.

Finally, Shephard questioned the company on its activities in Russia, where, before the war, it had an office to provide APUs for the Mi-17 helicopter, however, PBS confirmed it closed the office and ended its activities in the nation following the invasion of Ukraine.