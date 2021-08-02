Horizon Aerospace Technologies releases BlackFish

The new BlackFish is an idea adjunct solution for those countries possessing strategic SIGINT systems. (Photo: Horizon Technologies)

Horizon Aerospace Technologies has released BlackFish, a Sat Phone SIGINT system.

Horizon Aerospace Technologies, a subsidiary of Horizon Technologies, announced the release of BlackFish a new airborne SIGINT product.

BlackFish is a small airborne qualified, Sat Phone SIGINT system which simultaneously monitors the Iridium, Thuraya and Inmarsat (IsatPhone Pro) Sat Phone networks.

It is ideal for fixed- and rotary-wing, crewed and uncrewed aircraft because of its small size and weight (8kg).

BlackFish uses state-of-the-art technology and is based on a Software Defined Radio, equipped with powerful CPU and GPU processing capacity, and a passively cooled system ensuring maximum reliability and performance.

The system has no moving parts, which ensures high reliability during operation in extreme conditions and is fully qualified according to DO-160.

BlackFish is a completely self-contained Sat Phone monitoring system; it doesn’t require any external peripherals like external RF switching and complex cabling or multiple antennas that can affect reliability.

The highly sensitive L-band receiver targets Sat Phone communications and the system offers maximum out of band rejection of interference frequencies while being broadband and having an excellent dynamic range.