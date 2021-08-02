To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Air Warfare

Horizon Aerospace Technologies releases BlackFish

2nd August 2021 - 18:10 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The new BlackFish is an idea adjunct solution for those countries possessing strategic SIGINT systems. (Photo: Horizon Technologies)

Horizon Aerospace Technologies has released BlackFish, a Sat Phone SIGINT system.

Horizon Aerospace Technologies, a subsidiary of Horizon Technologies, announced the release of BlackFish a new airborne SIGINT product.

BlackFish is a small airborne qualified, Sat Phone SIGINT system which simultaneously monitors the Iridium, Thuraya and Inmarsat (IsatPhone Pro) Sat Phone networks.

It is ideal for fixed- and rotary-wing, crewed and uncrewed aircraft because of its small size and weight (8kg).

BlackFish uses state-of-the-art technology and is based on a Software Defined Radio, equipped with powerful CPU and GPU processing capacity, and a passively cooled system ensuring maximum reliability and performance.

The system has no moving parts, which ensures high reliability during operation in extreme conditions and is fully qualified according to DO-160.

BlackFish is a completely self-contained Sat Phone monitoring system; it doesn’t require any external peripherals like external RF switching and complex cabling or multiple antennas that can affect reliability.

The highly sensitive L-band receiver targets Sat Phone communications and the system offers maximum out of band rejection of interference frequencies while being broadband and having an excellent dynamic range.

