Horizon Aerospace Technologies releases BlackFish

Military eyes potential uses for Baikal
The successor to the An-2 light multipurpose aircraft could find favour with the Russian MoD when it is equipped with an indigenous engine.
Horizon Aerospace Technologies, a subsidiary of Horizon Technologies, announced the release of BlackFish a new airborne SIGINT product.
BlackFish is a small airborne qualified, Sat Phone SIGINT system which simultaneously monitors the Iridium, Thuraya and Inmarsat (IsatPhone Pro) Sat Phone networks.
It is ideal for fixed- and rotary-wing, crewed and uncrewed aircraft because of its small size and weight (8kg).
BlackFish uses state-of-the-art technology and is based on a Software Defined Radio, equipped with powerful CPU and GPU processing capacity, and a passively cooled system ensuring maximum reliability and performance.
The system has no moving parts, which ensures high reliability during operation in extreme conditions and is fully qualified according to DO-160.
BlackFish is a completely self-contained Sat Phone monitoring system; it doesn’t require any external peripherals like external RF switching and complex cabling or multiple antennas that can affect reliability.
The highly sensitive L-band receiver targets Sat Phone communications and the system offers maximum out of band rejection of interference frequencies while being broadband and having an excellent dynamic range.
If it stays on track for IOC in 2025, the Stingray unmanned refuelling aircraft will have gone from contract to carrier in under seven years.
BAE Systems has announced its new advance APWS guidance kit for precision-guided rockets.
Hellenic Navy trials Camcopter S-100 UAS for a week.
India's pursuit of C-UAS solutions is haphazard, and more needs to be done to coordinate efforts and systems.
Leonardo completes the delivery of the first upgraded Lynx Mk95A to Montijo, Portugal