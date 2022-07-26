Farnborough 2022: Mexican aerospace bounces back after COVID-19 but military aviation procurement remains sluggish
In 2019, the combined value of Mexican defence and civil aerospace industry exports totalled almost $10 billion. Then the COVID-19 pandemic devastated the industry, reducing exports by 31.8% by April 2021.
As the effects of the pandemic began to lessen, activity in the aerospace sector increased again. Shephard sat down during the Farnborough International Airshow on 18-22 July with Luis Lizcano, CEO of the Mexican aerospace industry association FEMIA (Federacion Mexicana De La Industria Aeroespacial), to discuss activities in the military aerospace sector.
Mexico opted to retire its fleet of F-5 combat jets in 2016; these aircraft have since been configured for use as trainer aircraft by the Mexican Air Force, in a move which Lizcano said is representative of the nation’s procurement priorities.
When asked about this decision, Lizcano commented: ‘Mexico has focused procurement on airborne surveillance platforms, such as UAVs, for counter-cartel operations and cargo aircraft for disaster relief. This is unlikely to change in the near future.’
Lizcano highlighted Hydra Technologies as the forerunner in the Mexican domestic UAV production market. The company focuses on producing tactical UAVs for ISR operations with two leading platforms, the S45 Baalam and the S50 Kukulkan, and its newer platform, the S55 Ares.
|S50 KUKULKAN
|S55 ARES
|Endurance
|12h
|16h
|18h
|Range
|120km
|140km
|160km
|Operational ceiling
|17,000ft
|18,000ft
|18,000ft
|Engines
|2
|2
|2
Source: FEMIA/manufacturers
Hydra’s range of UAVs are predominantly used for ISR operations with law enforcement and counter-cartel operations with the Mexican Air Force. However, the S55 is designed to be compatible with various guided ammunition and can also carry high-precision weapon systems with a control relay.
In 2021, the S45 Baalam achieved a total of 4,000 flight hours in a continuous ISR services contract over a 24-month period.
In March that year, Hydra Technologies and Arizona-based Trident Aerospace teamed up to market the S45 and S50 internationally. The Guatemalan Air Force has since confirmed the procurement of the S45 and has begun flight demonstrations.
Although the civil side of the industry appears to be in recovery, military aerospace procurement remains slow and Lizcano declined to comment on any specific upcoming military aviation programmes.
