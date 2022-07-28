Farnborough 2022: MBDA outlines vision for Tempest Weapon Effects Management System
A number of exciting Team Tempest developments were announced last week at Farnborough Airshow.
UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace announced that a demonstrator would fly within the next five years, while Italy, Japan and the UK signed an agreement for joint concept and analysis work, bringing Japan closer into the FCAS programme.
Team Tempest partner MBDA was at the show showcasing its vision for AI- and ML-based software called the Weapon Effects Management System, which will be embedded into the core platform and a range of weaponry.
The software will analyse battlespace data to provide information to the pilot in a way that eases the cognitive burden and delivers the optimum effect. Through the constant analysis and transfer of data, the Weapon Effects Management System will enable rapid response and adaptability.
MBDA media relations advisor Jon Southgate told Shephard that this effect may not even come from the aircraft but from ‘adjunct or unmanned combat air vehicles, ground-based air defence, naval air defence, whatever in the battlespace has a missile and a sensor’.
The Weapon Effects Management System will also automate certain procedures. Southgate described ‘a tiered system, with three levels of pilot in the loop, pilot on the loop and a fully autonomous mode, which would not be used for delivery of kinetic effects’.
Commenting on Tempest cooperation, Southgate emphasised the close collaboration is happening to develop software that can, for example, link Leonardo’s sensors to BAE's cockpits.
‘We are joined up into the enterprise, there’s very little happening behind closed doors on this programme,’ he said.
With the announcement of an aircraft demonstrator in five years, progress is being made toward the overall FCAS delivery date by 2035.
Asked by Shephard about their own timeline, MBDA officials emphasised that while work was still in the early stages of development, ‘being involved at the beginning of this programme means that we can shorten the time for integration, reducing cost and contributing to delivery by 2035’.
More from Farnborough Airshow 2022 News (FIA 2022)
-
Farnborough 2022: PBS confirms four customers for its new turbojet engine
Shephard met PBS Velka Bites at the Farnborough International Airshow to discuss the unveiling of its new turbojet engine and future developments.
-
Farnborough 2022: Live exercises to move virtual very soon, says BAE Systems
VRAI joins BAE Systems to further develop a single synthetic environment for multi-domain training in a virtual environment.
-
Farnborough 2022: Mexican aerospace bounces back after COVID-19 but military aviation procurement remains sluggish
Following a damaging period of decreased exports amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mexican aerospace industry has begun to bounce back with a particular focus on UAV procurement.
-
Farnborough 2022: Babcock partners with Rafael for UK land ground-based air defence programme
Babcock and Rafael have joined forces to provide C2 solutions for a GBAD programme in the UK.
-
Farnborough 2022: L3Harris reaffirms focus on optimising UK C4ISR
The aerospace and defence technology provider is ready to support the UK land, air and naval forces with communication and digitisation technologies in the coming years.
-
News and views from the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow (podcast)
The Shephard Media news team report from the sidelines of the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow.