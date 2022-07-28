Farnborough 2022: MBDA outlines vision for Tempest Weapon Effects Management System

A number of exciting Team Tempest developments were announced last week at Farnborough Airshow.

UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace announced that a demonstrator would fly within the next five years, while Italy, Japan and the UK signed an agreement for joint concept and analysis work, bringing Japan closer into the FCAS programme.

Team Tempest partner MBDA was at the show showcasing its vision for AI- and ML-based software called the Weapon Effects Management System, which will be embedded into the core platform and a range of weaponry.

The software will analyse battlespace data to provide information to the pilot in a way that eases the cognitive burden and delivers the optimum effect. Through the constant analysis and transfer of data, the Weapon Effects Management System will enable rapid response and adaptability.

MBDA media relations advisor Jon Southgate told Shephard that this effect may not even come from the aircraft but from ‘adjunct or unmanned combat air vehicles, ground-based air defence, naval air defence, whatever in the battlespace has a missile and a sensor’.

The Weapon Effects Management System will also automate certain procedures. Southgate described ‘a tiered system, with three levels of pilot in the loop, pilot on the loop and a fully autonomous mode, which would not be used for delivery of kinetic effects’.

Commenting on Tempest cooperation, Southgate emphasised the close collaboration is happening to develop software that can, for example, link Leonardo’s sensors to BAE's cockpits.

‘We are joined up into the enterprise, there’s very little happening behind closed doors on this programme,’ he said.

With the announcement of an aircraft demonstrator in five years, progress is being made toward the overall FCAS delivery date by 2035.

Asked by Shephard about their own timeline, MBDA officials emphasised that while work was still in the early stages of development, ‘being involved at the beginning of this programme means that we can shorten the time for integration, reducing cost and contributing to delivery by 2035’.