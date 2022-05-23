NATO orders FlyingFish again
UK-based Horizon Technologies has signed what it described as a ‘major’ contract with a NATO customer for its FlyingFish airborne SIGINT system.
The deal is worth £2 million ($2.52 million) and follows multiple orders in Q1 2022. It follows the sale of FlyingFish in March 2022 to an unnamed NATO end-user government agency.
The FlyingFish airborne satellite monitoring system is involved in NATO operations along the Ukrainian border ‘and is exceeding expectations as part of these high-tempo missions’, the company noted in a 23 May statement.
CEO John Beckner said the war in Ukraine ‘has clearly shown the value of sophisticated airborne SIGINT capabilities to provide real-time data to our NATO and Allied end-users.’
He added that operational experience to date, feedback and assistance from customers is helping Horizon Technologies is to integrate its AmberLink real-time data feed for ISR and SIGINT aircraft ‘later this year’ as part of mission software for the FlyingFish and compact BlackFish systems.
‘This will allow these users to have a space-based “over the horizon” SIGINT capability in their manned and unmanned aircraft,’ Beckner said.
