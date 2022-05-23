To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

NATO orders FlyingFish again

23rd May 2022 - 11:26 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

An E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System aircraft prepares for departure at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 3, 2022. The aircraft, deployed from the Georgia Air National Guard’s 116th Air Control Wing, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, provid

The FlyingFish airborne satellite monitoring system is involved in NATO operations along the Ukrainian border.

UK-based Horizon Technologies has signed what it described as a ‘major’ contract with a NATO customer for its FlyingFish airborne SIGINT system.

The deal is worth £2 million ($2.52 million) and follows multiple orders in Q1 2022. It follows the sale of FlyingFish in March 2022 to an unnamed NATO end-user government agency.

The FlyingFish airborne satellite monitoring system is involved in NATO operations along the Ukrainian border ‘and is exceeding expectations as part of these high-tempo missions’, the company noted in a 23 May statement.

CEO John Beckner said the war in Ukraine ‘has clearly shown the value of sophisticated airborne SIGINT capabilities to provide real-time data to our NATO and Allied end-users.’

He added that operational experience to date, feedback and assistance from customers is helping Horizon Technologies is to integrate its AmberLink real-time data feed for ISR and SIGINT aircraft ‘later this year’ as part of mission software for the FlyingFish and compact BlackFish systems.

‘This will allow these users to have a space-based “over the horizon” SIGINT capability in their manned and unmanned aircraft,’ Beckner said.

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us