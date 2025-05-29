UK teases cyber spending boost in Strategic Defence Review ahead of “imminent” release

The UK government is to establish a Cyber and Eletromagnetic Command (CEC) with a commitment to spend £1 billion (US$1.3 billion) in what has been described as a ‘Digital Targeting Web’ to spearhead battlefield engagements as part of its SDR.

It is believed the SDR may be released on 2 June but at this stage the UK MoD will only say that it is expected to be published “imminently”.

As part of this a new Digital Targeting Web, to be delivered by 2027, will be developed to better connect armed forces’ weapons systems and allow battlefield decisions for targeting enemy