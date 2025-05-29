To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UK teases cyber spending boost in Strategic Defence Review ahead of “imminent” release

29th May 2025 - 16:05 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

UK Defence Forces cyber activities will be brought under a single command. (Photo: Crown Copyright)

The release of the UK’s Strategic Defence Review (SDR) has been long promised as mid-year. It is possible it could be as early as 2 June although the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) continues to play its cards close to its chest.

The UK government is to establish a Cyber and Eletromagnetic Command (CEC) with a commitment to spend £1 billion (US$1.3 billion) in what has been described as a ‘Digital Targeting Web’ to spearhead battlefield engagements as part of its SDR.

It is believed the SDR may be released on 2 June but at this stage the UK MoD will only say that it is expected to be published “imminently”.

As part of this a new Digital Targeting Web, to be delivered by 2027, will be developed to better connect armed forces’ weapons systems and allow battlefield decisions for targeting enemy

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

