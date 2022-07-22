Farnborough 2022: L3Harris reaffirms focus on optimising UK C4ISR

L3Harris Technologies remains committed to providing assimilating information and bringing open source and sensitive information-based capabilities together for all domains, the company said during the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA).

‘For us, the capabilities that have been widely seen operating in Ukraine’s complex environment is the RC-135 Rivet Joint [reconnaissance aircraft] that sits within the larger US force,’ Graeme Mackay, VP of L3Harris UK, told Shephard in an exclusive interview at FIA on 20 July.

Mackay said L3Harris could observe a shift of requirements from customers. He said previously people have been interested in offensive sensing, which allowed them to spot other radars, but now there is an increasing interest in capabilities that enable them to detect sensor information passively.

We’ve seen big returns on requests for sensor technology, and we’ve seen a big increase in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. — Graeme Mackay, VP L3Harris UK

In an increasingly complex battlefield, however, it is equally important to fuse that information and feed it to the decision-maker — and Mackay thinks this is not only the result of the full-blown war in Ukraine.

‘I think it’s broader and it’s the world we live in. It’s been brought into a very sharp focus by Ukraine, but it’s always been there, and we continue to use that,’ he said. ‘We’ve seen big returns on requests for sensor technology, and we’ve seen a big increase in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.’

L3Harris was heavily engaged at FIA in discussions on such products with European customers. Mackay emphasised that the company does not limit itself to a single domain and is looking forward to supporting the UK in the coming years.

He said: ‘In the land domain, we see the UK very much looking at its tactical communications and digitisation, but land probably is further behind the other two domains [air and naval].’

L3Harris remains committed to its MAST 13 ASV business. (Photo: L3Harris Technologies)

In regards to the navy, the company remains active with its Maritime Autonomy Surface Testbed (MAST) 13 autonomous surface vessel (ASV) business in Portsmouth. L3Harris delivered the MAST 13 ASV to the UK RN on 11 September.

The 13m-long high-speed ASV is capable of fully autonomous navigation, using L3Harris’ ASView proprietary autonomous control system and advanced algorithms developed for the UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory.

On the other side of the Atlantic, L3Harris is providing shipboard integration and production of major subsystems for the USN Constellation-class guided-missile frigate programme.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the USN plans to procure 20 guided-missile frigates (FFGs) during 2020-2030 to replace its Littoral Combat Ships and fill a capability gap for small, inexpensive ocean-going naval vessels.

As for the aforementioned RC-135 Rivet Joint, L3Harris aims to take some of the technologies on the reconnaissance aircraft and put them into pods to provide miniaturised SIGINT capabilities for the RAF.