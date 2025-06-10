To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Raytheon awarded $1.2 billion in contracts for AN/SPY-6(V) radars for the US Navy

Raytheon awarded $1.2 billion in contracts for AN/SPY-6(V) radars for the US Navy

10th June 2025 - 11:52 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

Over the next decade, AN/SPY-6(V) is expected to be deployed on more than 60 US Navy ships as new systems or upgrades. (Photo: RTX)

Under the most recent contract, the US Navy will receive four additional AN/SPY-6(V) radars, increasing the number of radars under contract to 42. The radars are considered key for expanding the navy’s capability for air defence.

RTX company Raytheon was awarded a US$646 million contract on 9 June to produce more AN/SPY-6(V) radars for the US Navy (USN). It follows a $536 million Integration and Production Support contract days earlier which includes upgrading Flight IIA destroyers with the SPY-6(V)4 variant.

The earlier contract is expected to be completed by mid-2026 will provide continued support for the SPY-6 family of radars through training, engineering services, ship installation, integration and testing, as well as software upgrades to enhance radar capabilities.

The most recent contract takes the number of radars under contract to 42 with work continuing through to

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

