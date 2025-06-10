Raytheon awarded $1.2 billion in contracts for AN/SPY-6(V) radars for the US Navy
RTX company Raytheon was awarded a US$646 million contract on 9 June to produce more AN/SPY-6(V) radars for the US Navy (USN). It follows a $536 million Integration and Production Support contract days earlier which includes upgrading Flight IIA destroyers with the SPY-6(V)4 variant.
The earlier contract is expected to be completed by mid-2026 will provide continued support for the SPY-6 family of radars through training, engineering services, ship installation, integration and testing, as well as software upgrades to enhance radar capabilities.
The most recent contract takes the number of radars under contract to 42 with work continuing through to
