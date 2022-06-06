Bittium Tough SDR radios - unique features summarized (Sponsored)
The software defined radios offer the required throughput and networking capabilities for the needs of the mobile battlefield. Seamless IP connectivity from brigade down to company formations is enabled using a variety of waveforms, and ESSOR High Data Rate Waveform enables communications between coalition troops.
The wide range of frequency bands, 30-2500 MHz without gaps, improves combat usability and enables using the same equipment in different geographical areas. Additional key features include uncompromised security, easy network management, and sandbox for integrating tactical applications.
Learn more here.
Radios will be showcased at Eurosatory, Hall 6 / Stand H300.
