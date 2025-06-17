To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Paris Air Show 2025: Teaming success for E-7 and MQ-28 as Ghost Bat targets Europe

Paris Air Show 2025: Teaming success for E-7 and MQ-28 as Ghost Bat targets Europe

17th June 2025 - 09:38 GMT | by Lucy Powell in Paris, France

Ghost Bats have teamed with an E-7 Wedgetail in trials. (Image: Boeing)

Boeing has announced the successful flight trial of a MQ-28 Ghost Bat uncrewed aerial system (UAS) teaming with an E-7 Wedgetail airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft against an airborne target.

Two MQ-28 Ghost Bat UAS and a third digital aircraft were controlled from an E-7 Wedgetail AEW&C aircraft by a sole operator, during trials with the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) according to Boeing. The software was jointly developed and implemented by Boeing Defence Australia, Defence Science and Technology Group and the US Air Force Research Laboratories.

Australia Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy acknowledged the milestone saying: "The Ghost Bat has the potential to turn a single fighter jet into a fighting team, with advanced sensors that are like hundreds of eyes in the sky."

Commenting on the future of

