Paris Air Show 2025: Teaming success for E-7 and MQ-28 as Ghost Bat targets Europe
Two MQ-28 Ghost Bat UAS and a third digital aircraft were controlled from an E-7 Wedgetail AEW&C aircraft by a sole operator, during trials with the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) according to Boeing. The software was jointly developed and implemented by Boeing Defence Australia, Defence Science and Technology Group and the US Air Force Research Laboratories.
Australia Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy acknowledged the milestone saying: "The Ghost Bat has the potential to turn a single fighter jet into a fighting team, with advanced sensors that are like hundreds of eyes in the sky."
Commenting on the future of
Access this article and other Paris Air Show 2025 news content with a free basic account
You will also get one free Premium News article each week
Already have an account? Log in
More from Paris Air Show 2025
-
BAE explores AI enhancements for Eurofighter Typhoon pilots
BAE is working with Swedish developer Avioniq to trial AI decision-making aids intended to protect the fighter jet against missiles and other beyond-visual-range threats.
-
US lawmakers signal F-35 investment commitment of $10.7 billion in FY2026
Although it remains unclear how the US DoD has advanced in fixing issues with the F-35 programme, the multi-billion dollar fund has been included in the FY2026 defence bill.
-
Paris Air Show 2025: Portugal signs for sixth C-390 Millennium aircraft with 10 options for future European acquisition
Portugal was the second country to purchase the C-390 Millennium aircraft for its air force, originally signing for five aircraft in 2019. This order marks the first time an operator has signed an additional order for the C-390.
-
Paris Air Show 2025: MBDA bets on carmaker to help make new one-way effector
The One-Way Effector (OWE) is a ground-launched missile or drome designed to act as a swarm to overwhelm air defence systems. It was displayed for the first time in Paris this week.