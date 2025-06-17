Paris Air Show 2025: Teaming success for E-7 and MQ-28 as Ghost Bat targets Europe

Two MQ-28 Ghost Bat UAS and a third digital aircraft were controlled from an E-7 Wedgetail AEW&C aircraft by a sole operator, during trials with the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) according to Boeing. The software was jointly developed and implemented by Boeing Defence Australia, Defence Science and Technology Group and the US Air Force Research Laboratories.

Australia Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy acknowledged the milestone saying: "The Ghost Bat has the potential to turn a single fighter jet into a fighting team, with advanced sensors that are like hundreds of eyes in the sky."

Commenting on the future of