Further funding allocated for Eurofighter Typhoon ECRS Mk2 radar programme

The testing and subsequent integration of the European Common Radar System (ECRS) Mk2 in the UK Royal Air Force’s (RAF) Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft has progressed in the last week with further funding allocated to the programme.

In a June 13 statement, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) Equipment & Support (DE&S) announced that the UK government had released an additional £204.6 million (US$276 million) in funding for the integration of the ECRS Mk2 for the RAF’s Typhoon fleet.

This latest tranche of funding comes ahead of an expected contract for full-rate radar production in late 2025, integration from 2028 according