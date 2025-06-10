To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Navy seeks industry partners to address pressing research needs

10th June 2025 - 19:35 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

An amphibious, cargo vehicle during an ONR demonstration. (Photo: US Navy)

The Office of Naval Research will host an Industry Engagement Day in August aiming at building new partnerships and advancing its science and technology initiatives in multiple areas.

The US Navy (USN) is seeking industry partners to join its science and technology (S&T) initiatives and support fostering the development of capabilities and the transition of new solutions to its fleet and the US Marine Corps.

By involving more suppliers in its S&T efforts, the service intends to keep pace with Chinese naval warfare advancements in multiple areas including C5ISRT, ocean battlespace sensing, warfighter performance, sea warfare, naval air warfare and weapons.

Although the USN has not disclosed details of its FY2026 budget plans for research development test and evaluation (RDT&E), it earmarked US$25.7 billion to this area in FY2025.

