US Navy seeks industry partners to address pressing research needs

The US Navy (USN) is seeking industry partners to join its science and technology (S&T) initiatives and support fostering the development of capabilities and the transition of new solutions to its fleet and the US Marine Corps.

By involving more suppliers in its S&T efforts, the service intends to keep pace with Chinese naval warfare advancements in multiple areas including C5ISRT, ocean battlespace sensing, warfighter performance, sea warfare, naval air warfare and weapons.

Although the USN has not disclosed details of its FY2026 budget plans for research development test and evaluation (RDT&E), it earmarked US$25.7 billion to this area in FY2025.