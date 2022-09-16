To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

A Five Eyes Connection – preparing our militaries for the future battlefield (Studio)

16th September 2022 - 11:00 GMT | by Studio

RSS
With the rise of increasingly assertive rivals like China and Russia, the Five Eyes allies are preparing their militaries for an uncertain future.

Brought to you in partnership with Viasat

The Five Eyes is an intelligence-sharing agreement that has been the bedrock of national security for the five countries involved for more than 75 years. Forged during the Cold War, the Five Eyes has become the bedrock for much of the military cooperation we see today. 

But how can an arrangement tailored to meet the demands of Cold War espionage adapt to new technological threats, to a world of cyber-attacks, electronic warfare and contested networks?

To learn more, see here

Studio

Author

Studio

Shephard Studio works closely with companies and event organisers across the aerospace and defence industry …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Studio

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us