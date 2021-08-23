IDEF 2021: Havelsan hopes Digital Troops will transform battlefield networking

Havelsan's new networked system concept for infantry combines training, exoskeletons and integrated unmanned systems.

Turkish defence company Havelsan introduced its new Digital Troops concept at IDEF, which merges soldiers, platforms and advanced technology in one network on the battlefield.

'The goal of this project... is to help unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles work together using swarm and team autonomous systems. It has developed a system that allows UAVs and UGVs to work together in the field to give support to our security forces.' said Muhittin Solmaz, deputy general manager of Havelsan, during a press conference.

Three key principles underpin the Digital Troops idea.

Havelsan's military training and simulation technologies are the first element, with the goal of preparing soldiers for real-world scenarios. The second pillar is wearable technologies, including exoskeletons, to improve troops' performance by allowing them to carry greater loads, move quicker and utilise heavier weaponry. The project's third and most essential element is integrated autonomous robotic systems.

Havelsan claims that enabling one soldier to control multiple UGVs and UAVs would elevate them to a troop-level capability using Digital Troops technology.

Havelsan autonomous systems, such as BARKAN (Autonomous Medium-Class UGV), B30 (Under-the-Cloud Autonomous Aircraft) and M6 (Advanced Micro-Reconnaissance UAV System) can be integrated into Digital Troops using the Superintelligence System. This is a sophisticated AI and intelligence system that can also serve as a mobile network. It was created to improve military effectiveness in the digitalised battlefield, particularly of of autonomous land and air systems that serve alongside military formations.

BARKAN can be used for a variety of missions due to its autonomous capabilities and modular architecture, which allows for integration of various payloads.

With its VTOL capabilities, autonomous mission capability, and a modular architecture that supports multiple payloads, the B30 UAV can undertake combined operations with other unmanned systems. The M6 meanwhile is a portable quadcopter, and can operate in swarms. It can perform a variety of functions, including ISR.