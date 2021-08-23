IDEF 2021: Roketsan pursues parallel development of heavy and lightweight torpedoes

Roketsan has applied lesson from developing AKYA (in the foreground) to the ORKA (top right) programme. (Photo: author)

The AKYA heavy torpedo has undergone firing trials and will equip Turkish submarines, while Roketsan's developmental ORKA has surface- and air-launched applications.

Turkish missile manufacturer Roketsan showcased its AKYA heavy and ORKA lightweight torpedoes at IDEF 2021.

Murat Ikinci, CEO of Roketsan, revealed during a news conference on August 16 that AKYA will be the Type 209 submarine's primary weapon once it enters service. 'The firing trials of AKYA are still going on. We will deliver the first version of AKYA to the Turkish Armed Forces before the end of the year,' he said, adding that the ORKA lightweight torpedo could be be launched from air assets as well as surface combatants.

On January 25, the Turkish Navy fired AKYA for the first time from a submarine as part of a series of tests. The firing was describe as successful at the time.

'We're on track,' Roketsan's torpedo programme manager told Shephard at IDEF. 'The AKYA is a next-generation torpedo with advanced processing capabilities. It also has a high resistance to anti-torpedo systems.'

'The ORKA lightweight torpedo is presently in the conceptual design phase,' he noted, emphasising the mutual synergies of two torpedo projects. 'We're applying what we learned from the AKYA project to ORKA. ORKA will be a torpedo that is more aggressive and agile.'

AKYA is a next-generation heavy-class torpedo that was created fully with national resources and is capable of attacking various submarine types as well as surface targets. According company literature, the operational range of AKYA is more than 50km. The torpedo has a maximum speed of 45kt, can be guided using a fibre-optic cable and has active, passive and wake-homing guidance modes.

ORKA meanwhile is described as a modern lightweight torpedo that can be launched from surface and air assets, including MPAs, helicopters and UAS. It will have a maximum speed of more than 45kt and a range of more than 25km. ORKA is an active/passive homing torpedo with inertial guidance. It will be powered by a DC electric motor and a counter-rotating propeller.

New submarine sonar systems were also on display at IDEF.