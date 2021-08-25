IDEF 2021: ASFAT unveils convertible version of Hisar OPV

The OPV model on display at IDEF was equipped three different types of missile. (Photo: author)

ASFAT's design concept envisages an extensive armament and sensor package that could be fitted to OPVs to enhance their capabilities in a conflict scenario,

At the IDEF 2021 event, state-owned Turkish shipbuilding company ASFAT showcased a convertible variant of the Hisar class of OPV.

The model on display featured heavier armament than the baseline design, which is armed with a variety of different calibre guns. The new variant boasts eight anti-ship missiles, four HISAR air defence missiles, four UMTAS laser-guided missiles and two DSH rockets, in addition to other weapons.

According to an audiovisual presentation on ASFAT's stand, the OPV will be equipped with the Yakamos hull-mounted sonar, an EO system, an LPI (low probability of intercept) radar and a fire control radar, in addition to Aselsan's MAR-D air-surface search radar. The OPV will also be equipped with torpedo countermeasures.

ASFAT officials explained to Shephard the rationale behind the extensive role equipment. While the OPV can carry out its duty with little weaponry in peacetime, it can be rapidly outfitted with sensors and weapons in times of conflict.

Hisar-class OPVs will have an overall length of 108.2m with a beam of 14.8m, displacing 2,985t. Main power will come from one gas turbine and two diesel engines (CODAG configuration), delivering a top speed of over 26kt. The operational range at economical speed will be 4,000NMi.

The vessel has a hangar and flight deck to accommodate a 5t helicopter, as well as a UAV.

Steel for the first ship, the future TCG Akhisar, was cut on 15 August. The ceremony was held in conjunction with launching the first PN MILGEM corvette. During the ceremony, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the country would construct ten OPVs to meet the needs of its navy, with the first delivery in May 2023.

Chief of the Turkish Navy, Adnan Ozbal, added: 'With the commissioning of OPVs, destroyers and frigates that are more heavily armed and more expensive to run will be relieved of their responsibilities, and their lives will be extended. Moreover, if new weapons and systems are required, it will be possible to integrate them into the ship and further develop their capabilities and potential.'