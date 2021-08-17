IDEF 2021: Havelsan highlights latest Sniper Simulator

The Sniper Simulator is designed to prepare soldiers before they undertake live-fire training. (Photo: Havelsan)

Following the use of Havelsan's Sniper Simulator by Turkish SOF, the company is now showing the latest iteration at IDEF.

One of the highlights of the IDEF show in Ankara on 17-20 August is the unveiling of the latest version of Havelsan’s Sniper Simulator.

Launched last April, the simulator is now in service at the Isparta Mountain Commando School in central western Turkey.

According to Havelsan, the version shown at IDEF ‘has been upgraded with feedback and suggestions from the country's security forces, ensuring the product's high effectiveness'.

The Sniper Simulator has been designed to teach students aiming techniques such as aiming off for wind, sight settings, range estimation and how to work with a ‘spotter’ – the sniper’s assistant. The latter uses binoculars that can also be integrated with the system.

The company said that the device ‘allows users to receive training in a repeatable and safe environment in a short time. It is also a cost-effective solution that increases the level of planning and mission preparation'.

A key element of the Sniper Simulator is its software-based ballistic model that is based on real ammunition and a specific weapon design.

The Sniper Simulator can depict several different environments. (Photo: Havelsan)

As well as providing improved training before the sniper fires real ammunition, the Sniper Simulator can save resources through ammunition usage and range space allocation. Given that sniper engagements typically take place at distances of 500-800m, range safety templates have to be created, typically covering 3-6km².

Add to this the need for range sentries, and it is clear that training undertaken virtually has clear benefits.

In terms of export potential, Havelsan finds itself in a good position, given that few companies have made such devices in the past.