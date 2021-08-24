IDEF 2021: TAI reports progress on fixed- and rotary-wing programmes

Initial sonobouy integration trials with the Aksungur MALE UAV are due to commence this year. (Photo: author)

CEO announces 2023 milestone plans for Hürjet, TF-X and ATAK, while programme manager confirms ASW variant of Aksungur UAV will have sonobouy deployment capability.

A number of Turkish Aerospace (TAI) projects were on show in mock-up form at IDEF 2021, including the TF-X fighter, ATAK helicopter and Hürjet trainer, as well as the Aksungur MALE UAV.

TAI CEO, Temel Kotil, said during a press conference: 'On March 18, 2023, Hürjet and ATAK-2 will take to the skies, and our [TF-X] will roll out of the hangar.'

Kotil further noted on Hürjet that 'we have completed some preliminary work in preparation for taking off and landing from an aircraft carrier'.

Speaking to Shephard, the ATAK programme manager said: 'Delivery of T129 phase two helicopters has begun following the completion of qualification studies. So far, we have provided our security forces with eight helicopters. It is planned to continue with deliveries.'

Asked about the current status of the TS-1400 helicopter engine, he stated that 'a project outside of us is being carried out between [engine manufacturer] TEI and SSB [Presidency of Defence Industries]. We, on the other hand, are in the background. As soon as the engine's testing is completed, we will begin using it in our helicopters.'

He also commented on the T629 project: 'T629 is a technological development platform that we run with our resources. The project is still in progress, but for the time being, our top priorities are the heavy class helicopter, Hürjet and TF-X.'

At the exhibition, Shephard also spoke to TAI's Aksungur project officer to learn more about the ASW version of the UAV.

'As part of ASW operations, the ability to fly for 50 hours and the use of optical sensors on Aksungur will be advantageous. Aside from that, we are working on a project to equip these unmanned aerial vehicles with acoustic capabilities in response to the demands of our naval forces, which is now underway,' he said.

The project officer added that 'pre-launched sonobuoys will be monitored during the first phase of the project. Then, the material is analysed and interpreted in the second phase. The third and final phase will see the unmanned aerial vehicle launch NATO G-class sonobuoys. We have completed tests in the laboratory and are about to begin the aircraft integration phase. We hope to complete the first and second phases of the project this year. We anticipate that after Phase 3, Aksungur will be able to transport approximately 20-30 sonobuoys.'