IDEF 2021: Meteksan introduces Kapan counter-drone system

Improvements to the counter-drone system centre on improved C2 software and drone detection radar.

Turkish company Meteksan Defence has presented an upgraded version of its Kapan counter-drone system at the IDEF 2021 exhibition in Istanbul.

The entirely company-funded Kapan Drone Defence System displayed at IDEF included improved subsystems and C2 software.

According to Meteksan Defense, the Retinar FAR-AD Drone Detection Radar, a component of the Kapan system, was developed following extensive research and development by the company and rigorous field testing.

This version of the Retinar radar has a new antenna tailored for precise detection of mini/micro unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), high-performance hardware, and specific algorithms supported by artificial intelligence technologies.

Meteksan Defense Radar Systems Deputy General Manager Izzet Adil Baktiirm said the advent of drones as a threat had been a concern for some years.

‘We have built a very effective system against mini/micro UAV threats with Kapan. Efforts are being made worldwide to figure out the most effective way to deal with this issue. There are several aspects to this problem, and each one must be addressed independently,’ Baktiirm explained.

He said they designed Kapan as an open-architecture system that is scalable and can incorporate different sensor types and drone destruction strategies to meet various operational needs.

‘The Kapan Drone Defence System is currently in the development phase. At IDEF 2021, we want to draw attention to the Kapan Command and Control Software, which represents a fresh face for this system. When asked, this artificial intelligence-supported software automates the process until drone threats are discovered and destroyed in a matter of seconds, totally autonomously and without the involvement of the operator, if necessary.’