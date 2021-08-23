IDEF 2021: STM details small submarine design for foreign customer

The STM500 project is being developed at the behest of an unidentified foreign customer. (Image: STM)

The 42m STM500 will be armed with four torpedo tubes and includes SOF infil/exfil among its intended mission sets.

Turkish defence engineering company STM unveiled the conceptual design of small submarine prior to the IDEF 2021 exhibition.

The STM500 is a shallow water diesel-electric attack boat. The platform has a surfaced displacement of 485t, and when submerged displaces 540t. It is 42m long, with the diameter of the pressure hull measuring 4.2m. The submarine is expected to dive deeper than 250m. For power generation there will be two diesel engines plus lithium-ion batteries.

Calculated maximum speed is more than 18kt, with a 5kt cruise. STM500 has a range of 3,500NMi on diesel and 75NMi on batteries.

For a small submarine the STM500 is well armed with four torpedo tubes, with two able to fire guided missiles. The tubes are preloaded and an additional four rounds can be carried.

Main missions will be ASW, ISR, insertion and extraction of special forces and mine warfare.

The submarine can be fitted with a range of sonars including a cylindrical array, cylindrical transducer array, passive ranging, passive intercept array, and own-noise array. All the information gathered from these sensors will be processed in the combat management system. The platform will have an optronic periscope and ESM antenna.

The platform can accommodate 18 crew and six special forces personnel for 30 days.

A senior STM official said during an interview at IDEF that the conceptual design idea of the submarine came from a foreign country. As negotiations over the project continue, the details and characteristics of the boat may change in line with the requirements of the end user.