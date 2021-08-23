IDEF 2021: STM details small submarine design for foreign customer

IDEF 2021: Havelsan hopes Digital Troops will transform battlefield networking
Havelsan's new networked system concept for infantry combines training, exoskeletons and integrated unmanned systems.
Turkish defence engineering company STM unveiled the conceptual design of small submarine prior to the IDEF 2021 exhibition.
The STM500 is a shallow water diesel-electric attack boat. The platform has a surfaced displacement of 485t, and when submerged displaces 540t. It is 42m long, with the diameter of the pressure hull measuring 4.2m. The submarine is expected to dive deeper than 250m. For power generation there will be two diesel engines plus lithium-ion batteries.
Calculated maximum speed is more than 18kt, with a 5kt cruise. STM500 has a range of 3,500NMi on diesel and 75NMi on batteries.
For a small submarine the STM500 is well armed with four torpedo tubes, with two able to fire guided missiles. The tubes are preloaded and an additional four rounds can be carried.
Main missions will be ASW, ISR, insertion and extraction of special forces and mine warfare.
The submarine can be fitted with a range of sonars including a cylindrical array, cylindrical transducer array, passive ranging, passive intercept array, and own-noise array. All the information gathered from these sensors will be processed in the combat management system. The platform will have an optronic periscope and ESM antenna.
The platform can accommodate 18 crew and six special forces personnel for 30 days.
A senior STM official said during an interview at IDEF that the conceptual design idea of the submarine came from a foreign country. As negotiations over the project continue, the details and characteristics of the boat may change in line with the requirements of the end user.
Havelsan's new networked system concept for infantry combines training, exoskeletons and integrated unmanned systems.
The AKYA heavy torpedo has undergone firing trials and will equip Turkish submarines, while Roketsan's developmental ORKA has surface- and air-launched applications.
FNSS is internally funding the multirole M113-based armed UGV and has developed an autonomy kit for driving while maintaining a human in the loop for weapons firing.
The platform-agnostic technology has been tested using four Albatros-S USVs and is a joint project between Aselsan and the SSB.
PARS IV 6x6 Special Operation’s (S-Ops) Vehicle is designed to meet the tactical and operational requirements of military and internal security forces whose mission is special. It is able to operate in wide range of terrains, climate types and optimized for different operational requirements. It is highly versatile, reflecting the broad spectrum of potential missions and operation zones.
New 76mm gun and close-in weapon system could equip current and future Turkish Navy surface combatants.