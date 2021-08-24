IDEF 2021: Turkish weapon systems debut on new Turkmenistan corvette

A model of Deniz Han was displayed by Dearsan at IDEF 2021. (Photo: author)

The Dearsan-designed Deniz Han is the first ship to be equipped with Aselsan's Gökdeniz CIWS, a navalised version of the Korkut tracked SP anti-aircraft gun.

Earlier in August, Turkmenistan commissioned Deniz Han the largest warship in the country's naval forces. The vessel was built in Turkmenistan by a Turkish JV between Gülsan and Dearsan Shipyard. The Central Asian country has recently acquired various new items of military equipment.

Deniz Han is based on the C92 corvette design of Dearsan Shipyard.

As indicated by the name, the vessel is 91.40m long and 13.30m wide. She has a draft of 3.6m and a displacement of 600t. The hull is made from steel while the superstructure is aluminium alloy. A landing deck can support helicopters but there is no hangar.

The primary missions are ASW, ASuW and AAW. Deniz Han can perform surveillance and reconnaissance, patrol, escort missions and SAR operations. The ship has four diesel engines in CODOD configuration. The maximum speed is 26kt, while range is 3,000NMi. The ship can accommodate 100 personnel.

Italy's Leonardo has supplied the majority of the weapon systems installed and all sensors and countermeasures.

The conical mast houses a Leonardo Kronos radar. This multifunctional system uses AESA technology, and is designed for naval vessels of 400t and above. Applications include point defence, air and sea surveillance, littoral warfare, and missile and gunfire support.

The main gun of Deniz Han is a 76mm Super Rapid. There are two 12.7mm Hitrole RWS just ahead of the bridge. The main offensive weapons are MBDA Otomat Mk2 Block IV surface-to-surface missiles. For defence the ship is fitted with a 16-cell VLS carrying MBDA's VL MICA short-range anti-aircraft missile. For defence against submarines there are two triple torpedo tubes with presumably Italian Mu90 torpedoes.

Deniz Han has the distinction of being the first warship to be equipped with the Aselsan Gökdeniz close-in weapons system. Gökdeniz was developed by the Turkish company and derived from the Korkut tracked SP anti-aircraft gun. The whole weapon system was modified for installation on ships. It has two 35mm guns capable of firing 550 rounds per minute each. Gökdeniz is effective against subsonic and supersonic anti-ship missiles, UAVs, fighters, helicopters and asymmetric surface threats.

Other weapon systems supplied by Turkish companies are two 25mm STOP RWS and one ASW rocket launcher. This has six separately packed rockets. Once fired, the empty casings can be manually replaced.