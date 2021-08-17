IDEF 2021: Q3D launches flight sim training

A F-16 simulator built by Havelsan. (Photo: Havelsan)

Quantum3D is now making available simulator flight training on a number of fixed- and rotary-wing simulators through its parent company, Havelsan.

Quantum3D has announced that it is to offer flight training services for a range of military and commercial fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft types.

The list of available simulators are extensive and cover the following aircraft types: S-70A/B (Blackhawk/Seahawk), AS532/332 Cougar, CN-235, F-16, T-38, KT-1 and AW139, plus Airbus and Boeing passenger jets.

The company has said that it can provide training services that include customised courses for ‘individual, crew, and tactical training’ requirements in ‘a cost-effective way and meet the training needs of other essential function areas for future pilots’.

Bearing in mind that all of these simulators were built by Turkish systems and software specialist Havelsan, which acquired Quantum3D in 2016, it would appear that training will be undertaken in Turkey.

Milpitas, California-based Quantum3D was formed in 1997 and develops and designs real-time visualisation systems such as Independence, Mantis and GeoScape as well as virtual training devices. Following the acquisition by Havelsan, the company was split into Quantum 3D Inc and Quantum3D Government Services.

In 2016, Havelsan said: ‘Quantum3D Government Systems will be a distinct and separate services-oriented company, selling complete training solutions and services to US and foreign government entities.’

Quantum3D Government Services has its roots in CG2 Inc, a company that merged with Quantum3D in 2002 and which Quantum3D had previously used for doing business with the US DoD.