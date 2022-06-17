Eurosatory 2022: EODH and KMW renew their vows
Greek defence company EODH signed a new framework agreement with its long-time strategic partner Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) on 16 June during the Eurosatory 2022 exhibition in Paris.
The agreement features ‘expanded content’ such as MBT protection upgrade packages based on new-generation ASPIS NG armour modules and vehicle protection technologies that EODH exhibited at Eurosatory 2022.
Other aspects of the new pact include joint marketing of the EODH Hoplite 4x4 wheeled armoured vehicle; R&D cooperation with testing and certification of ‘cutting-edge technologies’; and cooperation on armour protection and vehicle survivability solutions for existing and future KMW programmes in Europe, the Middle East and other international markets.
More from Defence Notes
-
OSI and Royal Canadian Navy team up to test collision avoidance system
OSI and the Royal Canadian Navy are preparing to test an integrated collision avoidance system.
-
EUROSATORY: let's meet from 13 to 17 June 2022 in Paris – France (Sponsored)
The world's leading land and airland defence and security exhibition will be held in June at the Parc des Expositions of Paris-Nord Villepinte - France. Discover now the event's latest news.
-
US announces largest-ever Ukraine support package
The latest $1 billion tranche of US military aid to Ukraine includes HIMARS ammunition.
-
Clarion Defence and Security signs partnership agreement with Shephard Media ahead of DSEI 2023
PARIS, 16 June 2022 – Shephard Media, the specialist defence marketing and business information provider, has signed a partnership agreement with Clarion Defence & Security …
-
IAI delivers first sets of F-16 aerostructures
Israel Aerospace Industries has delivered the first sets of F-16 aerostructures to Lockheed Martin.