Eurosatory 2022: EODH and KMW renew their vows

Greek defence company EODH signed a new framework agreement with its long-time strategic partner Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) on 16 June during the Eurosatory 2022 exhibition in Paris.

The agreement features ‘expanded content’ such as MBT protection upgrade packages based on new-generation ASPIS NG armour modules and vehicle protection technologies that EODH exhibited at Eurosatory 2022.

Other aspects of the new pact include joint marketing of the EODH Hoplite 4x4 wheeled armoured vehicle; R&D cooperation with testing and certification of ‘cutting-edge technologies’; and cooperation on armour protection and vehicle survivability solutions for existing and future KMW programmes in Europe, the Middle East and other international markets.