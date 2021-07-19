KMW turns to Greek company for armour sets

EODH develops the HOPLITE tactical 4x4 vehicle. (Photo: EODH)

EODH will build protection sets for Boxer, Dingo and Leopard 2 armoured vehicles.

Greek vehicle protection specialist EODH is continuing its association with Germany-based manufacturer Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW), after signing a framework contract to produce armour sets.

EODH will produce armour sets for the Boxer Mechanised Infantry Vehicle for the British Army, as well as for the Leopard 2 main battle tank and Dingo 2 mine-protected vehicle with STANAG Level 4 protection.

The agreement, sealed during the DEFEA 2021 exhibition in Athens on 13-15 July, lasts for ten years (with options to extend) and is worth an estimated €100 million, EODH noted in a 14 July announcement.

It added that the deal ‘confirms the long working relationship between the two companies which is constantly expanding and being strengthened’.

An upgraded version of Dingo 2 called D-FORCE was on display at DEFEA on the EODH stand, D-FORCE includes new ASPIS armour designed by the Greek company.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, Dingo 2 operators include Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Pakistan and Qatar.