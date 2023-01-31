Airbus to define next generation of European military helicopters

Airbus has been contracted to coordinate two defence R&D projects under the European Defence Fund (EDF) initiative's 2021 funding round.

Among the 61 collaborative defence R&T and R&D projects that were selected last year and funded with €1.2 billion, Airbus Helicopters is coordinating the EU Next Generation Rotorcraft Technologies Project (ENGRT), while Airbus Defence and Space is leading the European Defence Operational Collaborative Cloud (EDOCC) effort.

Contracts for these projects were signed in December 2022.

Related Articles

NATO member states join forces to multiply defence R&D

DARPA strives for the future helicopter pilot

Airbus joins UK efforts to defend against hypersonic threats

ENGRT will focus on analysing and understanding needs of European armed forces for rotorcraft operations after 2030. The project's partners will study concepts of operations and define technologies needed for future military rotorcraft. Alternative aircraft concepts and architectures will be explored, and this project will 'pave the way for the next generation of military rotorcraft in Europe', according to Airbus.

The EDOCC meanwhile will create a virtual platform to increase interoperability, efficiency and resiliency of military operations, strengthening collaborative services on the battlefield. The project will study, design and validate a virtual platform and develop a services catalogue while identifying standards and technologies for greater interoperability.