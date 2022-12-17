How collaborative defence programmes can improve EU armies’ readiness

The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the need to protect Eastern Europe's borders have been driving countries towards ways to improve their defence inventories. In this context, deepening collaboration to develop and procure systems and technologies is a crucial measure.

Member states of the European Defence Agency (EDA) disclosed plans to increase investment in joint efforts over the next few years during the EDA's annual conference, Investing in European Defence, on 8 December.

Josep Borrell Fontelles, head of the agency and High Representative and Vice President of the European Commission, noted that Europe must address the region’s short-term needs