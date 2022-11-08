UK New Medium Helicopter field narrows as programme moves to next phase

The UK MoD has revealed the four selected companies competing for its £1 billion ($1.15 billion) New Medium Helicopter (NMH) programme.

On 31 October, Airbus, Boeing, Leonardo and Lockheed Martin were informed that they had successfully passed the dynamic prequalification questionnaire (DPQQ) assessment and are moving on to the next phase of the competition.

The competitors are now waiting for the complete requirements to be released by the MoD, with the request for proposals expected to be issued later this financial year.

Bell and the UK's AceHawk did not pass the DPQQ assessment.

