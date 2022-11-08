To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

UK New Medium Helicopter field narrows as programme moves to next phase

8th November 2022 - 17:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

The MoD launched the NMH programme in 2021 to invest in a new medium helicopter capability to replace the RAF’s ageing Puma HC2 battlefield helicopters. (Photo: Leonardo)

The second half of the UK New Medium Helicopter competition is on. Airbus, Boeing, Leonardo and Lockheed Martin are required to provide more detailed proposals and to demonstrate domestic social and economic values of their offers.

The UK MoD has revealed the four selected companies competing for its £1 billion ($1.15 billion) New Medium Helicopter (NMH) programme.

On 31 October, Airbus, Boeing, Leonardo and Lockheed Martin were informed that they had successfully passed the dynamic prequalification questionnaire (DPQQ) assessment and are moving on to the next phase of the competition.

The competitors are now waiting for the complete requirements to be released by the MoD, with the request for proposals expected to be issued later this financial year.  

Bell and the UK's AceHawk did not pass the DPQQ assessment.

The MoD launched the NHM programme

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us