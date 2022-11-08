UK New Medium Helicopter field narrows as programme moves to next phase
The UK MoD has revealed the four selected companies competing for its £1 billion ($1.15 billion) New Medium Helicopter (NMH) programme.
On 31 October, Airbus, Boeing, Leonardo and Lockheed Martin were informed that they had successfully passed the dynamic prequalification questionnaire (DPQQ) assessment and are moving on to the next phase of the competition.
The competitors are now waiting for the complete requirements to be released by the MoD, with the request for proposals expected to be issued later this financial year.
Bell and the UK's AceHawk did not pass the DPQQ assessment.
The MoD launched the NHM programme
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Demand for MH-60R helicopter 'never higher', Lockheed Martin says
Norway, Sweden and Spain are three European countries interested in buying the US MH-60R maritime helicopter.
-
AW609 makes maiden flight but UAE deal still in the dark
The AW609 has hit a new milestone but Leonardo remains unable to share additional information about a UAE order for the tiltrotor.
-
Airbus confirms ‘door still open’ for Germany to join Tiger MkIII upgrade
Much has been said of Germany's indecision over the European Tiger MkIII attack helicopter programme, but an option to join the upgrade remains.
-
Brazil signs off on huge H125 helicopter order
Brazilian armed forces training has been given a significant boost with a new order for Airbus H125 helicopters.
-
MSPO 2022: Poland surprises with size of Apache request
Poland aims to order three times as many AH-64E attack helicopters as previously expected.
-
Leonardo offers up four-point AW149 survivability plan to sweeten NMH bid
Leonardo hopes to persuade the UK MoD that a range of AW149 survivability-related items makes the helicopter the best fit for the New Medium Helicopter programme.