NATO member states join forces to multiply defence R&D

Aware of the role that innovative and disruptive technology can play on the battlefield, NATO member states have been joining forces to increase the funds available for science, technology and R&D projects.

In a 3 December webinar called ‘Empowering NATO’s Technological Edge', organised by the US-based Center for Strategic International Studies, John-Mikal Størdal, director of the Collaboration Support Office (CSO) in the NATO Science & Technology Organization’s (STO), claimed that the goal is to multiply the investment done in NATO nations.

STO is a collaborative forum for S&T research in security and defence, comprising a network of about 5,000 scientists who execute more than 300 research …