NATO member states join forces to multiply defence R&D

US strides ahead of competition in global arms sales results
A new report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Association has revealed the extent to which US manufacturers dominate global arms sales.
Aware of the role that innovative and disruptive technology can play on the battlefield, NATO member states have been joining forces to increase the funds available for science, technology and R&D projects.
In a 3 December webinar called ‘Empowering NATO’s Technological Edge', organised by the US-based Center for Strategic International Studies, John-Mikal Størdal, director of the Collaboration Support Office (CSO) in the NATO Science & Technology Organization’s (STO), claimed that the goal is to multiply the investment done in NATO nations.
STO is a collaborative forum for S&T research in security and defence, comprising a network of about 5,000 scientists who execute more than 300 research
