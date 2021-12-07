To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

NATO member states join forces to multiply defence R&D

7th December 2021 - 11:31 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira

AI and autonomous systems are among the areas NATO considers as strategic disruptors. (Photo: NATO)

The NATO’s Science & Technology Organization’s (STO) Collaboration Support Office (CSO) have been working as a collaborative forum. It involves 5,000 scientists and over 300 research activities per year aiming at accessing emerging and disruptive technologies.

Aware of the role that innovative and disruptive technology can play on the battlefield, NATO member states have been joining forces to increase the funds available for science, technology and R&D projects.

In a 3 December webinar called ‘Empowering NATO’s Technological Edge', organised by the US-based Center for Strategic International Studies, John-Mikal Størdal, director of the Collaboration Support Office (CSO) in the NATO Science & Technology Organization’s (STO), claimed that the goal is to multiply the investment done in NATO nations.

STO is a collaborative forum for S&T research in security and defence, comprising a network of about 5,000 scientists who execute more than 300 research …

