Airbus joins UK efforts to defend against hypersonic threats

Airbus Defence and Space has become a partner in the UK MoD’s Missile Defence Centre (MDC).

The MDC, part of the Defence Science and Technology (DST) directorate, is a government-industry partnership designed to enhance opportunities relating to ballistic missile defence.

Since being established in 2003, its remit has expanded from countering traditional ballistic missiles to advanced missiles, including hypersonic threats.

Markos Trichas, head of UK military space future programmes at Airbus Defence and Space, said: 'Airbus has been working closely with DSTL and Space Command on various intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance "Protect and Defend" projects that could significantly enhance the UK’s capabilities in ballistic defence.'

The MoD's chief scientific adviser, Prof Dame Angela McLean, added: 'Airbus in the UK brings unique expertise to the table, helping strengthen the UK’s missile defence supplier base at a time when threats are developing more rapidly than ever.

“Airbus and our other industrial partners will ensure the MDC remains at the cutting-edge of missile defence science and technology as it seeks to deliver robust capability options for our armed forces.'