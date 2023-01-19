Airbus joins UK efforts to defend against hypersonic threats
Airbus Defence and Space has become a partner in the UK MoD’s Missile Defence Centre (MDC).
The MDC, part of the Defence Science and Technology (DST) directorate, is a government-industry partnership designed to enhance opportunities relating to ballistic missile defence.
Since being established in 2003, its remit has expanded from countering traditional ballistic missiles to advanced missiles, including hypersonic threats.
Markos Trichas, head of UK military space future programmes at Airbus Defence and Space, said: 'Airbus has been working closely with DSTL and Space Command on various intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance "Protect and Defend" projects that could significantly enhance the UK’s capabilities in ballistic defence.'
The MoD's chief scientific adviser, Prof Dame Angela McLean, added: 'Airbus in the UK brings unique expertise to the table, helping strengthen the UK’s missile defence supplier base at a time when threats are developing more rapidly than ever.
“Airbus and our other industrial partners will ensure the MDC remains at the cutting-edge of missile defence science and technology as it seeks to deliver robust capability options for our armed forces.'
More from Land Warfare
-
US Army orders over 400 Oshkosh tactical vehicles
The US Army has now ordered more than 1,400 FMTV A2 vehicles since the original contract award in 2018.
-
Rheinmetall wins major work order for US Army remote weapon stations
The agreement with CROWS prime contractor Kongsberg will extend Rheinmetall's involvement with the programme for another five years.
-
Rheinmetall begins Lynx armoured vehicle production in Hungary
Low-rate production of Lynx infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) has commenced in Hungary with initial deliveries from this source due in 2024.
-
India boosts defence capabilities for army and navy amid border tensions
Procurement of helicopter-launched antitank guided missiles, as well as man-portable air defence missiles, are approved for the Indian Army.
-
Nioa seizes the initiative with Barrett buyout
Nioa establishes itself as a firearms manufacturer in the US with a takeover of Barrett.
-
European armed forces stock up on 40mm rounds and artillery rockets
Rheinmetall will supply two European nations with 40mm ammunition, while Elbit has landed a contract to deliver 122mm rockets to another country.