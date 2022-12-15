To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

EU countries seek advanced ground combat capabilities

15th December 2022 - 14:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

EDA member states have been investing in autonomous capabilities. (Photo: French Army)

In order to plug capability gaps highlighted by the war in Ukraine, European governments aim to invest in cutting-edge weapons and data management systems, artificial intelligence and next-generation armoured vehicles.

The war in Ukraine has been shedding light on the importance of advanced capabilities for deployment in ground conflicts. To ensure they are prepared for future warfare and high-intensity conflicts, European countries are seeking ways to improve their land forces inventory.

The military spending of European Defence Agency (EDA) member states set a record in 2021, reaching €214 billion ($226 billion).

Procurement of defence equipment and related research also hit an all-time high, €52 billion, of which 82% (€43 billion) was allocated for procurement and 18% (€9 billion) for R&D. In the coming years, EDA countries are expected to raise their

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us