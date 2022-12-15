EU countries seek advanced ground combat capabilities

The war in Ukraine has been shedding light on the importance of advanced capabilities for deployment in ground conflicts. To ensure they are prepared for future warfare and high-intensity conflicts, European countries are seeking ways to improve their land forces inventory.

The military spending of European Defence Agency (EDA) member states set a record in 2021, reaching €214 billion ($226 billion).

Procurement of defence equipment and related research also hit an all-time high, €52 billion, of which 82% (€43 billion) was allocated for procurement and 18% (€9 billion) for R&D. In the coming years, EDA countries are expected to raise their