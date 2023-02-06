Turkey develops sanction-busting system to secure naval helicopters

Ismail Demir, head of the Turkish Defence Agency (SSB), announced the indigenous development of a Helicopter Securing and Transferring System (HYTS/Helikopter Yakalama ve Transfer Sistemi) on 30 January.

The Turkish Navy's OHP frigates, Barbaros-class frigates and MILGEM corvettes use the Canadian-made ASIST (Aircraft Ship Integrated Secure and Traverse) system, but due to sanctions, the service has had difficulty obtaining spare parts.

HYTS is intended to be installed on new Turkish naval vessels, such as I-class frigates and Hisar-class OPVs, and will eventually replace ASIST, which is used to secure and transfer S-70B naval helicopters.

'The [HYTS], which