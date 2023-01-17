To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Turkish-US F-16 deal remains in deadlock

17th January 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

The new F-16 Block 70 still seems to be Turkey’s best option to bring its air power capabilities up to speed. (Photo: US DoD)

US lawmakers remain adamant while the F-16 deal seems to be Ankara's best shot to bring its air power capabilities up to speed until it can produce its fight-generation TF-X fighter jet in a meaningful numbers.

On 12 January, US President Joe Biden’s administration informed Congress that it has begun preparing the potential $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, but this faced immediate opposition from lawmakers.

Turkey requested to buy 40 Lockheed Martin F-16 Block 70/72 fighters and nearly 80 modernisation kits for its existing F-16 fleet from the US but technical talks have continued between the two sides since last October.

Reuters reported on 13 January that the State Department sent an informal notice to Congress, informing committees overseeing arms sales in the Senate and House of Representatives of its intention to proceed

Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media.

Read full bio

