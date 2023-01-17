Turkish-US F-16 deal remains in deadlock

On 12 January, US President Joe Biden’s administration informed Congress that it has begun preparing the potential $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, but this faced immediate opposition from lawmakers.

Turkey requested to buy 40 Lockheed Martin F-16 Block 70/72 fighters and nearly 80 modernisation kits for its existing F-16 fleet from the US but technical talks have continued between the two sides since last October.

Reuters reported on 13 January that the State Department sent an informal notice to Congress, informing committees overseeing arms sales in the Senate and House of Representatives of its intention to proceed