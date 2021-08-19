IDEF 2021: Meteksan details sonar solutions for submarines and corvettes

Meteksan's SISS comprises a series of active and passive sonar technologies and equips Turkey's Preveze-class SSK fleet. (Photo: Tayfun Ozberk)

Turkish manufacturer's SISS submarine-based sonar system will reduce Turkish Naval Forces' reliance on foreign suppliers, while upgraded YAKAMOS package will equip export corvettes.

Meteksan Defence of Turkey is showcasing its sonar systems at the IDEF 2021 exhibition in Istanbul. On display are elements of the Submarine Integrated Sonar System (SISS) fitted to the Turkish Navy's Preveze-class (Type 209-1400) submarines as part of the MUREN project, as well as a new version of the YAKAMOS hull-mounted sonar dubbed YAKAMOS 2020.

SISS is designed for high-accuracy detection, location, classification and tracking of threats at long distances with high sensitivity in a wide frequency range using fibre-optic and/or piezoelectric acoustic underwater sensor groups of different systems. It comprises a series of active and passive sonar technologies that can function in an architecture framework and use a torpedo's acoustic head as a forward-end sensor.

Meteksan's chief of acoustic systems told Shephard: 'Despite Meteksan Defense's experience with sonar systems, particularly on Milgem class corvettes, the SISS project is the company's first work on submarines. We have successfully completed factory acceptance testing after integrating this technology into our Prevez-class submarines.

'It's now time to conduct port and sea acceptance testing. We will have a national submarine sonar system when they are completed, and our reliance on foreign sources will be reduced.'

He also gave more detail on YAKAMOS 2020, saying: 'This is a system based on the YAKAMOS sonar's established algorithms. The preceding system's electronic design has been updated, making it more compact and scalable. Another key aspect of the YAKAMOS 2020 is its compatibility with the ISS (Integrated Sonar System). As a result, it will be able to present the data gathered during cooperative operations on other ships or the acoustic sensors it has launched itself.'

YAKAMOS 2020 will be integrated on the Milgem-class corvettes manufactured by Turkey for Pakistan and the corvettes to be produced for Ukraine. 'We also proposed this technology to the Turkish Navy for the Offshore Patrol Vessel project, and we are awaiting a response,' said the acoustic chief.