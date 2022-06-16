Eurosatory 2022: Loitering munitions are causing a 'revolution', claims AeroVironment

Speaking to Shephard on 15 June during Eurosatory 2022, AeroVironment global business development, sales and marketing VP Charlie Dean claimed that the nature of warfare was changing in front of our eyes as the war in Ukraine continues to unfold.

The US-based manufacturer has been the subject of attention in recent months with the supply of several Switchblade loitering munition systems to Ukrainian forces.

Ukraine has also received Puma and Quantix Recon UASs from AeroVironment.

Commenting on the utility of Switchblade in the Ukrainian context, Dean said: 'All battles are fought in-depth and how you get deep intelligence and then affect the battle with different types of fires and manoeuvre depends upon the type of technologies you have.

'When you look at the situation in Ukraine, where the Ukrainians have limited, close air support, then what other assets do they have to affect the battlefield in depth? And we're quite happy to be able to extend the umbrella of the Ukrainians' effects over many, many kilometres.'

Optimism about the battlefield advantages conferred by Switchblade should perhaps be tempered by a report from CNN on 14 June. Citing a 'source familiar with US intelligence', the report noted that some Ukrainian units 'prefer to use commercial drones rigged with explosives that are more user-friendly'.

Nonetheless, Dean said that loitering munitions allow for beyond-the-horizon strikes deep within an enemy's formation to impact its decision cycle, manoeuvrability, and the quantity and quality of systems they can bring to the fight through attrition.

'Loitering munitions are really causing a revolution. If we go back to Azerbaijan, we suddenly see that loitering munitions are vapourising tanks, personnel carriers and self-propelled guns.

'It was an amazing realisation that the unmanned aircraft or loitering munitions suddenly has a major place in the battlefield beyond ISR,' Dean said, adding that ISR remains important for target acquisition.

Asked by Shephard about the conjunction of artillery with UAS in Ukraine to direct and improve the accuracy of long-range fires, Dean remarked that this was a somewhat novel tactic.

Dean said: 'If you went back a decade or two, you had forward observers on the ground with binoculars. What the unmanned aircraft allows is for those binoculars to be day and night, zoom and wide, to be able to go much further into the battlefield.

'This is needed because the range of artillery projectiles today is increasing further and further for both standard projectiles and missiles [rocket artillery]. It's going much further out, so the unmanned aircraft system will become an even more important participant in the battlefield.'

Expanding on this, he added that UASs would continue to evolve as their range would need to increase to keep pace with extended artillery ranges.

While the use of loitering munitions is currently in the spotlight in the land battle, Dean said they could proliferate in other domains such as naval warfare.

'As I mentioned earlier, a revolution is taking place. We're seeing it before our eyes, almost as if a blurred vision is coming into focus as more and more details come together on how these technologies can support armed forces and enable them to further conduct their missions,' he concluded.

