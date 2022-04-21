AeroVironment independently donates Quantix Recon UAS to Ukraine

AeroVironment announced on 19 April its intention to donate more than 100 Quantix Recon UAS and operational training services to the Ukrainian MoD and territorial forces.

The first half of the donated equipment is expected to be delivered this week, with operational training commencing immediately and more equipment to follow.

A spokesperson from the company told Shephard: 'We have committed to delivering roughly 100 units in the initial shipment' but also 'we have ample units to supply Ukraine with even more systems', suggesting this may be the first of more donations to come.

Wahid Nawabi, chairman, president and CEO of AeroVironment, commented on the drone's utility: ‘This donation will provide operators with a tool that can fly undetected by enemy forces and unaffected by radio frequency jammers to deliver reconnaissance of inaccessible areas of the battlefield’.

The operators may use the intelligence gathered by the Quantix Recon to conduct quick mission planning and verification to help protect ground forces.

The Quantix Recon will join Ukraine’s arsenal of drones which includes the Switchblade, Leleka-100, FlyEye and the popular Bayraktar TB2, whose success has gained attention in popular culture with an eponymous song being widely shared.

Significantly, this marks one of the first donations of military materiel by a private company to the nation of Ukraine. AeroVironment has confirmed it will be absorbing the costs associated with the donation without recompense from the US or Ukrainian government.

This donation is independent of other AeroVironment systems already being provided to Ukraine by the US government, which confirmed last week it will be sending 300 more AeroVironment Switchblade loitering munitions.

The company explained to Shephard its decision to donate equipment separately to the US government's package, saying they are eager to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces and that the Quantix Recon would complement the operations of the Puma and Switchblade.