Ukraine strikes with Switchblade

In what was apparently the first recorded use of Switchblade in Ukraine, drone video footage released on 6 May by the Ukrainian 53rd Mechanized Brigade showed an attack on a Russian machine gun position.

As reported by Shephard last month, the US has already approved the transfer of Switchblade 300 and extended-range Switchblade 600 loitering munitions to Ukraine as part of lethal aid assistance, and it has also trained Ukrainian soldiers to use them in their defence against the invading Russian forces.

Shephard Defence Insight calculates that Ukraine is receiving a total of 700 Switchblade 300s and ten Switchblade 600s.

Even more hardware for Switchblade loitering munitions will be produced for Ukraine by AeroVironment at its Simi Valley facility in California, the DoD revealed on 6 May.

Work on a $17.9 million contract modification (using FY2022 FMS funding for Ukraine) will be completed by 4 May 2023.

