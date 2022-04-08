Small skirmishes pose perfect opportunity for Switchblade success in Ukraine

As Ukraine prepares to deploy Switchblade loitering munitions against Russian targets, the new weaponry could be highly effective during small skirmishes and engagement of enemy tank formations, according to a defence analyst.

The US has approved the transfer of Switchblade 300 and extended-range Switchblade 600 drones to Ukraine as part of lethal aid assistance, and it has also trained Ukrainian soldiers to use them.

‘They [Ukraine] may well look to use Switchblade in small skirmishes and fights that are happening further afield than big cities, especially because Russia will have limited air defences [in those locations],’ said James Rogers, assistant professor in war studies at the Danish Institute for Advanced Study.

‘If there is a tank formation moving or rogue tanks moving out of formation and perhaps a little lost, with the Switchblade 600 nearby — that takes around 10 minutes to set up — the tanks might be an opportune target that Ukraine seeks to take out.’

John Kirby, Pentagon Press Secretary, said during a 6 April press briefing that 100 Switchblades are either in Ukraine or on their way to the country, though OSINT reports indicate the loitering munitions have not yet been used against Russian targets.

Name Switchblade 300 Switchblade 600 Supplier AeroVironment AeroVironment Status In production In production Weight 2.5kg 22.7kg Top Speed 161km/h 185km/h Range 10km 40km Endurance 10min 40min

✅ This data has been verified by the same team that brings you Defence Insight. Want to learn more?

AeroVironment remains coy about the transfer of Switchblades to Ukraine, with a company spokesperson stating: 'The company is not in a position to comment on the specifics of the US government’s military aid for Ukraine or the transfer of equipment between governments.'

The newer Switchblade 600 weighs 22.7kg, is designed to hit light tactical vehicles at BLoS range and is integrated with an ATGM warhead based on the FGM-148 Javelin. Capabilities of the loitering munition also include a 40-minute loitering time, a 185km/h dash speed and an inflight wave-off strike feature that enables the operator to abort a mission or re-engage a target.

A tablet-operated fire control system also provides operators with ‘tap to target’ functionality.

As Shephard previously reported, other capabilities include an ability to fly in GPS-denied environments, an AES 256 digitally encrypted data link and a Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Module.

‘In terms of supply, this is like having 100 missiles or 100 mortars. Switchblades are not reusable, so when used, they will have to have an immediate impact in a concentrated area,’ said Rogers.

‘I think the key thing here is that they are incredibly versatile systems and easily movable, and we know that when it comes to urban warfare or trying to take on a much larger military, it's mobility that you need in order to be successful.’

Since the Russian invasion started on 24 March, NATO allies have contemplated providing Ukraine with fighter jets as a way of allowing new equipment to be deployed without the need for additional training, but even though Ukraine does not own or use Switchblades, their minimal training requirement means that the weapon can be used quickly.

The standard US Army Switchblade training programme lasts 40 hours, although in the last 10 years there have been instances where soldiers have achieved certification with 24 hours of instruction, according to a US Army PEO Missiles and Space spokesperson.

Training mainly covers operations, troubleshooting and maintenance, the spokesperson added.

Widely circulated images of undetonated or crashed Russian Zala KUB loitering munitions have appeared on social media over the course of the invasion, alongside other videos purportedly showing them being used to strike Ukrainian positions.