Royal Navy destroyer tests French aircraft carrier’s defences
Royal Navy Daring-class Type 45 destroyer HMS Duncan tested French aircraft carrier FS Charles de Gaulle’s ability to handle a range of threats during Exercise Orion.
Duncan operated in the western Mediterranean for the exercise alongside ships from France, Spain, the US and Italy, who acted as forces fighting against the Charles de Gaulle Carrier Strike Group and a French amphibious task group.
News of the exercise comes as the UK and France agreed to further defence collaboration during a visit to Paris by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
During the visit, Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed two explore opportunities to sequence carrier strike deployments to give a more persistent European presence in the Indo-Pacific.
During Orion, Duncan was tasked to disrupt French task group operations. A team from the RN’s Fleet Operational Standards and Training (FOST) was also embarked to deliver advanced warfare training.
