Euronaval 2022: French Navy to trial directed energy weapon from a ship in 2023
The French Navy will trial a directed-energy weapon from a naval ship for the first time in 2023, a senior officer told reporters during a September press conference.
Speaking in Paris, French Navy RAdm Eric Malbrunot confirmed the test would take place but declined to say which directed-energy weapon would be trialled and what ship it would take place on.
In June, the French procurement agency DGA contracted French optronics company CILAS for the acquisition of an operational laser system prototype that is capable of tracking and neutralising small UAS.
The work is part of the DGA's C-UAS project. One system
