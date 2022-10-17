To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • Euronaval 2022: French Navy to trial directed energy weapon from a ship in 2023

Euronaval 2022: French Navy to trial directed energy weapon from a ship in 2023

17th October 2022 - 09:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

Rendering of a directed-energy weapon aboard a French Navy FREMM frigate. (Image: French Navy)

Unlike missiles, decoys, or naval guns, directed energy weapons are not limited by magazine size but rather the ability of a platform to generate electrical power.

The French Navy will trial a directed-energy weapon from a naval ship for the first time in 2023, a senior officer told reporters during a September press conference.

Speaking in Paris, French Navy RAdm Eric Malbrunot confirmed the test would take place but declined to say which directed-energy weapon would be trialled and what ship it would take place on.

In June, the French procurement agency DGA contracted French optronics company CILAS for the acquisition of an operational laser system prototype that is capable of tracking and neutralising small UAS.

The work is part of the DGA's C-UAS project. One system

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us