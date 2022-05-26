UK targets late 2020s for Type 45 ballistic missile defence

The UK has said it will be the first country in Europe to operate a maritime ballistic missile defence (BMD) capability that can detect and destroy anti-ship ballistic missiles through an upgrade to the RN's fleet of Daring-class Type 45 destroyers.

Under the Sea Viper Evolution Programme, the UK will join the OCCAR Aster Block 1 programme in a tri-nation agreement with France and Italy.

Plans will see the conversion of existing Aster missile stocks in the UK to the Aster 30 Block 1 standard, plus software updates to the Sampson multi-function radar (MFR) and Sea Viper