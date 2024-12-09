To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  I/ITSEC 2024: Saab introduces UAV live training capability

I/ITSEC 2024: Saab introduces UAV live training capability

9th December 2024 - 11:25 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Orlando

Saab’s UAV trainer. (Photo: Saab)

The system can be used to prepare soldiers for both drone offensive operations and CUAS missions.

Saab unveiled its newest training capability focused on preparing warfighters for drone warfare last week at I/ITSEC in Orlando, Florida. Its UAV trainer, designed to replicate aerial threats from opposing forces, can be used as an add-on within live training capabilities to other simulators and can be deployed both as a defensive and offensive asset in military exercises.

“We deliver that as a service, where we come with a drone and pilot and offer it as the threat,” Hans Lindgre, head of business development at Saab, told Shephard. “It also has the target system, which means that you can engage

