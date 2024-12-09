I/ITSEC 2024: Saab introduces UAV live training capability

Saab unveiled its newest training capability focused on preparing warfighters for drone warfare last week at I/ITSEC in Orlando, Florida. Its UAV trainer, designed to replicate aerial threats from opposing forces, can be used as an add-on within live training capabilities to other simulators and can be deployed both as a defensive and offensive asset in military exercises.

“We deliver that as a service, where we come with a drone and pilot and offer it as the threat,” Hans Lindgre, head of business development at Saab, told Shephard. “It also has the target system, which means that you can engage