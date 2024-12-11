How terrain management capabilities can improve military training
The use of terrain management capabilities in military simulators has been increasing in importance as the current geopolitical scenario is adding additional challenges to armed forces. This type of tool has been a requirement in acquisition programmes for next-generation virtual environments.
It provides flexibility in the preparation of warfighters for multi-domain deployments in addition to more realistic training with new scenarios that accurately represent the complexities of the operational environment.
Another of its benefits is the ability to integrate multiple devices in a synthetic environment in order to offer simultaneous instruction to several soldiers.
The US Army Programme Executive Office
