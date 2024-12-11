To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • How terrain management capabilities can improve military training

How terrain management capabilities can improve military training

11th December 2024 - 12:04 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira

RSS

Bohemia’s solution was supplied to the One World Terrain effort. (Photo: Bohemia)

This type of tool provides more realistic training easing the incorporation of new scenarios that accurately represent the threats of the battlefield.

The use of terrain management capabilities in military simulators has been increasing in importance as the current geopolitical scenario is adding additional challenges to armed forces. This type of tool has been a requirement in acquisition programmes for next-generation virtual environments.

It provides flexibility in the preparation of warfighters for multi-domain deployments in addition to more realistic training with new scenarios that accurately represent the complexities of the operational environment.

Another of its benefits is the ability to integrate multiple devices in a synthetic environment in order to offer simultaneous instruction to several soldiers.

The US Army Programme Executive Office

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us