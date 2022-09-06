Two carriers are better than one

The UK RN has confirmed that shaft damage to HMS Prince of Wales will likely see the ship need to be dry-docked for repairs, with its sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth set to sail for the US to take on aspects of a planned operations programme.

While the RN does not routinely comment on the status of ships, in a video released on social media on 2 September, RAdm Steve Moorhouse said divers had confirmed significant damage to Prince of Wales's shaft, propeller and some superficial damage to the rudder.

Moorhouse added: 'Our initial assessment has shown that a coupling