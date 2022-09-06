Two carriers are better than one
The UK RN has confirmed that shaft damage to HMS Prince of Wales will likely see the ship need to be dry-docked for repairs, with its sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth set to sail for the US to take on aspects of a planned operations programme.
While the RN does not routinely comment on the status of ships, in a video released on social media on 2 September, RAdm Steve Moorhouse said divers had confirmed significant damage to Prince of Wales's shaft, propeller and some superficial damage to the rudder.
Moorhouse added: 'Our initial assessment has shown that a coupling
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Naval Warfare
-
Wisdom of Solomons? Shifting power dynamics in the Indo-Pacific
While Pacific island nations may be small, including maritime zones, they constitute 15% of the world’s surface, and crucially they carry weight in international institutions such as the UN. Considering these factors, the Solomon Islands’ growing relationship with China is geopolitically significant.
-
Brazil starts operating first Riachuelo-class submarine
The new SSK will support the protection of a 5.7 million km² area known as the Blue Amazon.