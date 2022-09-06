To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Two carriers are better than one

6th September 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

HMS Prince of Wales setting sail for Westlant 22. (Photo: UK MoD/ Crown Copyright)

While the recent problems with HMS Prince of Wales are regrettable, the incident has vindicated the UK's decision to purchase two aircraft carriers.

The UK RN has confirmed that shaft damage to HMS Prince of Wales will likely see the ship need to be dry-docked for repairs, with its sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth set to sail for the US to take on aspects of a planned operations programme.

While the RN does not routinely comment on the status of ships, in a video released on social media on 2 September, RAdm Steve Moorhouse said divers had confirmed significant damage to Prince of Wales's shaft, propeller and some superficial damage to the rudder.

Moorhouse added: 'Our initial assessment has shown that a coupling

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us