Thales to maintain France, Italy and UK’s long-range radars
Thales, through the Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation (OCCAR), will provide maintenance and support for the UK, Italy and France’s Smart-L-derived radars over three years.
The contract, with an option for an additional two years, supports operation of long-range S1850M radars of the UK’s Daring-class Type 45 destroyers and France and Italy’s Horizon-class destroyers.
Based on the Smart-L volume search radar, the S1850 3D multibeam radar is designed to provide long-range air and surface surveillance and target designation.
Offering fully automatic detection and track initiation, the radar is ballistic missile defence capable, tracking up to 1,000 air
