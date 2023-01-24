To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Thales to maintain France, Italy and UK’s long-range radars

24th January 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

The S1850M radar used by Italy, France and the UK is based on Thales' Smart-L system. (Photo: UK MoD/ Crown Copyright)

A new OCCAR contract will support the three countries' Smart-L naval surveillance radars installed on destroyers for up to five years.

Thales, through the Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation (OCCAR), will provide maintenance and support for the UK, Italy and France’s Smart-L-derived radars over three years.

The contract, with an option for an additional two years, supports operation of long-range S1850M radars of the UK’s Daring-class Type 45 destroyers and France and Italy’s Horizon-class destroyers.

Based on the Smart-L volume search radar, the S1850 3D multibeam radar is designed to provide long-range air and surface surveillance and target designation.

Offering fully automatic detection and track initiation, the radar is ballistic missile defence capable, tracking up to 1,000 air

