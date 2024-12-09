To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • I/ITSEC 2024: Australian Army approaches second phase of countermining training

I/ITSEC 2024: Australian Army approaches second phase of countermining training

9th December 2024 - 21:46 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Orlando

FLAIM Sweeper countermine and explosive hazard awareness simulation solution systems. (Photo: Flaim)

The Engineering Corps has been conducting individual instruction using FLAIM Systems’ Sweeper and should start collective deployments in 2025.

The Australian Army has been progressing with the countermine preparation of its School of Military Engineering and its Combat Engineer and Special Operations Engineer Regiments, with the next phase of the training programme set to start next year.

After acquiring FLAIM Systems’ Sweeper, a fully immersive countermine and explosive hazard awareness simulation solution, the service has carried instructions at the individual level. The next steps will involve training warfighters for collective deployment.

Speaking to Shephard at I/ITSEC 2024 in Orlando, Florida, last week, FLAIM CEO Simon Miller explained that the company had been enhancing its system to enable simultaneously preparing demining teams in

Flavia Camargos Pereira

