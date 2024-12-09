I/ITSEC 2024: Australian Army approaches second phase of countermining training

The Australian Army has been progressing with the countermine preparation of its School of Military Engineering and its Combat Engineer and Special Operations Engineer Regiments, with the next phase of the training programme set to start next year.

After acquiring FLAIM Systems’ Sweeper, a fully immersive countermine and explosive hazard awareness simulation solution, the service has carried instructions at the individual level. The next steps will involve training warfighters for collective deployment.

Speaking to Shephard at I/ITSEC 2024 in Orlando, Florida, last week, FLAIM CEO Simon Miller explained that the company had been enhancing its system to enable simultaneously preparing demining teams in