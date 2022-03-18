Rostec showcases training simulator amid international embargoes

UK Royal Navy recruits Banshee UAS for Project Vampire
Following the invitation to tender in January, the UK MoD has contracted QinetiQ for Project Vampire.
Ruselectronics Holding, a subsidiary of the Russian-company Rostec, has presented a working prototype of its Avatar next-generation simulator based on MR technologies.
The simulator can train staff engaged with various machinery used in manufacturing, aerospace and nuclear energy industries.
The simulator includes VR glasses; motion sensors for hands and feet; a computer placed in a backpack, allowing the user to move around freely; and positioning devices to register movement and transmit data to the instructor.
Sergey Sakhenko, general director of United Instrument Manufacturing Corporation (another Rostec subsidiary), said ‘a test model will be created and tested against the required range of tests, after which the Avatar supplies to customers can begin’.
However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will mean that future exports are likely to be few and far between, as international trade embargoes continue to grow and even nations in the historical Russian sphere of influence, such as the Central Asian nations, have distanced themselves in the wake of the ongoing war.
This announcement is notable as Russian manufacturers have been relatively quiet since the invasion began, releasing few English-language press releases.
For example, while Rosobornexport exhibited at the recent World Defense Show, no new contracts were announced.
As part of the Bandit programme, Blue Force Technologies will mature a high-performance UAV design for adversary air training with US pilots.
Rolls-Royce has been awarded a contract for the continued support of its Ardour engines, in use with the T-45 Goshawk.
QinetiQ is to provide Banshee Jet 80+ target UAVs to the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force.
The USMC has taken the next step in procuring a laser-based TESS system that will enable it to conduct expeditionary warfare training with its allies.
W5 Solutions is in the process of acquiring fellow Swedish company MR Targets with the aim of strengthening its position in the live-fire range target market.