Russian defence industry faces long-term damage from US sanctions

Russian military modernisation efforts may be harmed by sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine. (Photo: Russian MoD)

It may take time, but US-imposed sanctions will prevent Russia from accessing certain essential components such as microelectronics and chips. They will also affect the capacity of Russian industry to produce cutting-edge defence systems and hinder efforts by Moscow to match the technological trajectories of the West and China.

US sanctions on Russia, announced by president Joe Biden on 24 February after the invasion of Ukraine began, are expected to have a long-term effect on the Russian defence industry.

Measures introduced by the US will prevent Russian manufacturers from accessing essential components such as microelectronics and chips — known areas of weakness in the Russian aerospace and defence industries. No longer will conglomerates such as Rostec be able to use COTS microchips made by the likes of Intel and AMD for industrial processes.

The US sanctions were followed by an announcement on 27 February by the Taiwanese firm TSMC — the largest semiconductor manufacturer in the world — that it will stop sales to Russia.

Sanctions and export bans will therefore affect Russian companies’ capacity to produce cutting-edge defence systems and damage their efforts to keep pace with developments in China and the West.

Biden claimed that the embargo would be a ‘major hit to Putin’s long-term strategic ambitions’. Sanctions will ‘strike a blow’ against Russian military modernisation efforts, he added, by degrading the Russian aerospace industry, its space programme and shipbuilding capabilities.

‘Between our actions and those of our Allies and partners, we estimate that we’ll cut off more than half of Russia’s high-tech imports,’ Biden said, adding that Russian aggression against Ukraine ‘cannot go unanswered’.

The impact of the sanctions may not be felt immediately, though. Biden stressed that some of the most potent consequences ‘will come over time’ as US and allies’ squeeze Russia’s access to finance and technology for strategic sectors of its economy and degrade its industrial capacity for years to come’.

Defence analysts, speaking in the ‘War in Ukraine: What Next?’ webinar conducted on 25 February by the Center for a New America Security (CNAS), agreed that the international sanctions may not be effective in the short term.

Michael Kofman, adjunct senior fellow in the Transatlantic Security Program at the CNAS and research programme director for the Russia Studies Program at the Center for Naval Analyses (CNA), noted that Moscow would struggle when it loses access to chips.

Kofman stated that ‘they will have to buy perhaps much cheaper, low-quality products from countries like China’, which will ‘severely affect their competitiveness moving forward’.

In his opinion, the access to technology and capital ‘will be the main issue constraining both the Russian economy, particularly Russia’s defence and tech sectors.’

Sanctions will affect Russian shipbuilding capacity, said US President Joe Biden. (Photo: Russian MoD)

Jeffrey Edmonds, adjunct senior fellow in the Transatlantic Security Program at the CNAS and senior research scientist for the Russia Studies Program at the CNA, explained that embargoes against microelectronics would ‘really impact’ the Russians, but it will be a ‘more of a long-term play’.

He claimed that ‘over time, that becomes pretty painful as far as competition goes’, and the longer Russians stay under sanctions, ‘the more bleak outlook is for the Russian economy’.

Andrea Kendall-Taylor, director of the Transatlantic Security Program at the CNAS and ex-Deputy National Intelligence Officer for Russia and Eurasia at the National Intelligence Council, noted that sanctions are ‘fairly strong and robust’ and are intended to ‘constrict and constrain’ Putin’s capacity for aggression.

She noted how Russia had developed a pattern of behaviour in recent years for interfering in other countries’ sovereignty, which requires a strong response as it could otherwise ‘lead Putin to overestimate his abilities and the cycle could continue’.

Speaking in the webinar’ Democracy in Danger: The Russian Threat to Ukraine,’ organised by the US-based think tank CSIS, the US representative Tom Malinowski, vice-chair of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, claimed that sanctions are also a warning to China and its ambitions towards Taiwan.

He pointed out that the Chinese government has been watching the Ukrainian situation to see how steadfast the US is.

‘If our reaction is “it is a little country far away, it is not worth any sacrifice” ‘, Malinowski warned, Beijing could be sufficiently emboldened to invade Taiwan.

He added that the Russian actions against Ukraine are not just a European issue, as the global security order ‘has been based on sovereignty’ as well as ‘on the idea that you can’t change borders by force’.